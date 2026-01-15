Jallikattu kicks off at Avaniyapuram under tight security measures

Madurai: On the occasion of the Pongal festival, the Jallikatu event is being held today at Avaniyapuram. The traditional bull-taming sport commenced at 7 AM today, following an oath-taking ceremony, with Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration of Tamil Nadu, P Moorthy, District Collector Praveen Kumar, and other officials flagging off the event.



Ahead of the bulls entering the vaadivasal (arena entrance), strict medical examinations were conducted by veterinarians. Bulls were allowed to participate only after thorough health checks and the issuance of a fitness certificate, Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Department, Nandagopal said. Screening began as early as 5 AM to ensure compliance with prescribed safety norms.



Speaking on security arrangements, Police Commissioner J Loganathan said all measures were firmly in place. "All the arrangements are in place and around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed. The Bulls have arrived, and it has been instructed that only 500 bulls will be allowed; the owners have cooperated. The arrangements by the medical department are also in place," he said.