Jal Shakti Ministry directs colleges to publish field research on rural water schemes by September 2026

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS): Promoting field-based learning and knowledge-sharing, the Jal Shakti Ministry has asked States to encourage local colleges and academic institutions to document and publish best practices emerging under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) 2.0, an official said on Friday.
According to the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), JJM has emerged as a significant developmental initiative in the rural drinking water sector.
Since its commencement, JJM 2.0 has led to the emergence of several noteworthy best practices across States/UTs in areas such as community participation, source sustainability, water quality management, operation and maintenance, technology adoption and decentralised governance, said an official statement.
The initiative involving educational institutions envisages that at least one student tour and one published case study/best practice with local academic institutions shall be undertaken in each district by the end of September 2026, it said.
The Ministry aims to engage local colleges, universities and academic institutions to study and document selected case studies and best practices under JJM 2.0.
The initiative also targets dissemination of findings of these studies through academic journals, institutional reports, newsletters, research papers, websites and other suitable platforms to facilitate evidence-based knowledge-sharing and replication, the statement said.
The Ministry has suggested that educational institutions to organise tour for Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary students from nearby schools to Multi Village Schemes (MVS), Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), Intake Wells, modern technologies such as Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Internet of Things (IoTs) and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited Water Testing Laboratories.
It said that institutions may coordinate with local academic Institutions/Schools, District Water and Sanitation Missions (DWSMs) and Gram Panchayats for planning education tours.
Through this initiative, JJM 2.0 seeks to deepen the culture of learning from the field, encourage innovation and make successful rural water supply practices more visible and accessible, thereby contributing to the sustained strengthening of rural water security, said the statement.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.