CM Mohan Yadav: Local bodies must drive Jal Ganga Samvardhan Campaign

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state-level Jal Ganga Samvardhan Campaign will commence across the state from March 19, emphasising the need for active participation of local bodies to ensure its success.



CM Yadav made the announcement in his pre-Cabinet address at the State Secretariat (Mantralaya) on Tuesday, stressing the need to transform the campaign into a mass movement through public participation, according to an official release.



The Chief Minister stated that this year marks the third year of the campaign across both urban and rural areas and urged urban and rural local bodies to play an active role in involving all sections of society in the restoration of wells, stepwells, and rivers. He called for the involvement of all sections of society, including social organisations and encouraged special participation from youth.