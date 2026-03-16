India-EU ties move to implementation stage as Jaishankar meets Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels

Brussels [Belgium], March 16 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and discussed the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement and the developments in the Middle East and in Ukraine.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said Ursula von der Leyen's visit to India in January was "a turning point in our ties" and the two sides "are following up vigorously on it".

"A pleasure to call on President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen this afternoon. Her highly successful State visit to India this January marks a turning point in our ties. We are following up vigorously on it. Appreciate her insights on contemporary global developments," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

In her remarks, Ursula von der Leyen said that de-escalation, stability and energy security "are our shared objectives".

"Good meeting with @DrSJaishankar today. At the EU-India Summit in January, we concluded our Free Trade Agreement - the mother of all deals - and signed a Security and Defence Partnership. Now we are focused on efficient implementation, to deliver for the people of Europe and India as soon as possible," she said in a post on X.

"We also discussed developments in the Middle East and in Ukraine. De-escalation, stability and energy security are our shared objectives," she added.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with Belgium Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on intensifying cooperation in trade and investment. Both also agreed to establish a Strategic Dialogue.

"Started Day 2 in Brussels, meeting with FM Maxime Prevot of Belgium. Discussed intensifying our cooperation in trade & investment, semiconductors, health, technology & innovation. Agreed to establish a Strategic Dialogue," he said in a post on X.

Jaishankar is on a two-day official visit to Brussels, Belgium, at the invitation of European Union (EU) High Representative and Vice President Kaja Kallas to interact with Foreign Ministers of the 27 EU Member States at the Foreign Affairs Council Meeting.

The visit of EAM coming soon after the historic 16th India-EU Summit is expected to further deepen India's Strategic Partnership with the European Union.