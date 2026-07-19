Jaishankar, Zanzibar President eye stronger AI, education tie

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Hussein Ali Mwinyi in the national capital on Sunday, aiming to deepen bilateral ties across key sectors, including digital technology, water infrastructure, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and higher education.



Reviewing the diplomatic engagement on X, the External Affairs Minister termed the dialogue productive, emphasising New Delhi's resolve to bolster developmental alliances with both Zanzibar and the United Republic of Tanzania.

He wrote, "A pleasure to meet Hussein Ali Mwinyi, President of Zanzibar, United Republic of Tanzania and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, today in Delhi. We discussed expanding our cooperation in higher education, capacity building, water supply, health, AI, digital and other priority sectors."