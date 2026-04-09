Jaishankar meets Mauritius PM, reviews expanding India ties

In a social media post, the External Affairs Minister stated, “Pleased to call on Prime Minister Ramgoolam of Mauritius. Conveyed best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. Our wide-ranging partnership has witnessed remarkable and substantive progress in the last one year. Discussed its various facets including development cooperation, health, education, capacity building, mobility, technology, maritime security, and people-to-people ties. As well as developments in West Asia and their impact. Deeply value PM Ramgoolam’s strong commitment for the enduring India-Mauritius friendship.”