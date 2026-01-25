Jaishankar discusses ties, Indo-Pacific, Ukraine with US congressional delegation

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met with a US congressional delegation and held wide-ranging discussions on several aspects of bilateral ties, the Indo-Pacific, and the conflict in Ukraine.

He highlighted the interactions as an important aspect of the relationship between New Delhi and Washington.



In a post on X, Jaishankar shared that he interacted with US Reps Mike Rogers of Alabama, Adam Smith of Washington state, and Jimmy Patronis of Florida, as well as the US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor.

