EAM Jaishankar wraps up Qatar visit with focus on bilateral ties

Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a pivotal visit to Qatar on July 5, 2026, marking a significant step in reinforcing the long-standing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Doha.



During the visit, Jaishankar held extensive bilateral discussions with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.



The talks centred on deepening cooperation across key sectors, including energy security, trade, and strategic investments, while also reaffirming the vital "people-to-people" ties that serve as the backbone of the relationship.

A major highlight of the discussions was the regional security landscape. Jaishankar specifically commended Qatar for its prominent and proactive mediation role in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations, acknowledging Doha's contribution to regional de-escalation efforts.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar concluded his visit to Qatar on 05 July 2026. During the visit, he held meeting with H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar. They reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on energy, trade, investments and people to people ties. They also discussed regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest. EAM commended the prominent and active mediation role played by Qatar in the ongoing US-Iran negotiations," read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.