Jairam Ramesh accuses Centre of misleading public on Aravallis, questions redefinition



In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change was being "economical with the truth" on the Aravalli Hills issue. He claimed that the redefinition being adopted by the government had been "clearly and compellingly opposed" by key statutory and judicial bodies, including the Forest Survey of India, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) of the Supreme Court, and the apex court's own amicus curiae.



"Why is the Modi Govt pushing through a fatally flawed redefinition of the Aravallis?" Ramesh asked in his tweet.

