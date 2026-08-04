Jaipur Police deny lathi charge link as Karni Sena presses claims over protester's death at UGC Bill rally

Jaipur, Aug 4 (IANS): Shri Rajput Karni Sena National President, Mahipal Singh Makrana, on Tuesday alleged that Karni Sena activist Devraj Singh Palada died after being hit by a high-pressure police water cannon during the anti-UGC Bill protest in Jaipur.
Addressing an emergency press conference at Rajput Sabha Bhavan, Makrana accused the police and administration of using excessive force against peaceful protesters and demanded action against those responsible.
Police, however, denied that the death was caused by a lathi-charge and said the circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.
Addressing the media, Makrana claimed that Devraj Singh Palada, a resident of Palada village in Didwana-Kuchaman district, had joined the Karni Sena rally in support of the movement against the UGC Bill.
He said Devraj belonged to the Ravana Rajput (OBC) community and had participated in the protest in solidarity with the Savarna community and other youth.
Makrana alleged that police deployed high-pressure water cannons near Kalwar Road and Galav Kunda without provocation and that one of the water jets struck Devraj directly in the chest.
According to him, Devraj's condition deteriorated immediately after the impact. He was rushed to SMS Hospital, where he later died while undergoing treatment.
Calling the incident a case of excessive use of force, Makrana demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation for the deceased man's family, a government job for one family member, and strict action against the police personnel and administrative officials allegedly responsible for the incident.
He also sought an enquiry into the role of the Jaipur Collector and senior police officers. During the press conference, Makrana asserted that the protesters had gathered in Jaipur peacefully and within the constitutional framework.
"We could have reached the Chief Minister's residence if we wanted to, but we chose to remain within the law," he said, alleging that the police resorted to force despite the peaceful nature of the demonstration. He further alleged that women and elderly protesters were also targeted with water cannons and accused the administration of sending contradictory messages.
According to him, while senior officials were engaged in talks with protest leaders, police personnel on the ground were stopping and threatening demonstrators.
Announcing the organisation's future strategy, Makrana said the Karni Sena would launch a statewide door-to-door campaign to create awareness about what it described as the adverse impact of the UGC Bill.
He also warned that the organisation would register its protest against the government's policies during the upcoming Panchayati Raj and municipal elections in Rajasthan.
Makrana further alleged that attempts were being made to create divisions between core OBC communities and other sections of society to weaken the movement.
He maintained that the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to peaceful protest and said the Karni Sena would continue its agitation. He added that the organisation would announce its next course of action after consulting supporters and representatives of various communities.
Jaipur Police said permission had been granted for the rally up to the Collectorate and alleged that some protesters attempted to move beyond the permitted route, prompting police to use what officials described as minimal force to maintain law and order.
Police stated that no lathi-charge was conducted before the procession reached the Collectorate. Regarding Devraj Singh's death, police confirmed the incident but said there was no evidence that it resulted from a lathi-charge.
According to officials, preliminary information indicates that Devraj's health deteriorated during the rally before he was taken for treatment. Authorities said the exact cause of death is being investigated.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.