Jaipur crackdown reveals major paramedical exam scam

Jaipur: The Jaipur Police have busted an alleged examination cheating racket ahead of the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) paramedical exams and arrested four persons, including the Head of the Paramedical Department at S Karan College,

The accused allegedly planned to facilitate mass cheating by deploying invigilators who would facilitate cheating inside the examination hall.

According to Jaipur Police, those arrested have been identified as Krishna Kumar Saini, Head of the Paramedical Department at S Karan College, Shankar Lal Jat, a lecturer in the Radiology Department at S Karan College, Ramkrishna Mandiwal, associated with Prabha Memorial PG College, and Devkrishna Mandiwal, Administrator of Prabha Memorial PG College.

Police said the investigation revealed that the accused allegedly collected hefty sums of money from around 40-45 candidates to enable them to cheat at the Prabha Devi Memorial PG College examination centre in Jaipur.

Deputy commissioner of police (Jaipur west) Prashant Kiran said police received intelligence on June 27 that a racket was collecting money from students by promising assistance during the RUHS paramedical examinations scheduled to begin on June 29. The candidates had backlogs in the first year and the accused allegedly struck a deal with the Jaipur examination centre to ensure they cleared the exam.

Acting on this information, a special team from the Khorabisal Police Station was constituted to apprehend members of the racket.

The team operated under the direction of Rajesh Gupta (Additional DCP, Jaipur West) and the supervision of Shiv Kumar Bhardwaj (Assistant Commissioner of Police, Jhotwara Circle), led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Surendra Singh.

The team detained two individuals - Krishna Kumar Saini and Shankar Lal Bajia- for questioning. During the search, police recovered two diaries from their bags containing the names of students appearing for the examination and details of money allegedly collected from them.

The police further said that mobile phones and diaries containing records of cash transactions, along with PDF copies of candidates' admit cards, were seized during the operation.

Records of money collected from candidates- both those taking the exam and those involved in the cheating scheme- were found in the seized mobile phones and diaries of the accused, police said. A case was registered at the Khorabisal Police Station, and Devkrishna Mandiwal and Ramkrishna Mandiwal of Prabha Devi Memorial College were subsequently arrested

All four accused are being questioned at Khorabisal police station, police said.

