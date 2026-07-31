NSUI workers scale Jaipur water tank for 2nd straight day to demand student union polls

New Delhi, India (PTI): Three National Students' Union of India (NSUI) leaders have been protesting atop an overhead water tank here for the past 24 hours, demanding the restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan.
The protesters — Vijaypal, Viona Jat and Koshen Khan — climbed the water tank near the Tonk Phatak bridge in the Gandhinagar Railway Station area on Thursday morning.
NSUI spokesperson Ramesh Bhati said the three would begin an indefinite hunger strike atop the tank on Friday, as the state authorities have yet to initiate talks with them.
Workers of the Congress-affiliated outfit are demanding the restoration of student union elections, which were suspended a few years ago.
They have refused to climb down despite repeated requests from the district administration and the police, who have spoken to them over the phone.
Police personnel have been deployed beneath the water tank, where scores of other NSUI workers and onlookers have gathered.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.