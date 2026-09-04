Jaintia Students' Union secures High Court halt on Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Sep 4 (IANS): The Meghalaya High Court has admitted a petition filed by the Jaintia Students' Union (JSU) challenging the operations of Shree Cement in East Jaintia Hills, following which the state government told the court that all activities of the company would remain suspended pending an inquiry.
The JSU on Friday described the court's decision to admit its petition as a significant development in its ongoing opposition to the cement company's activities in the region.
According to the students' body, the state government has submitted a sworn affidavit before the High Court confirming that all work related to Shree Cement would be kept on hold.
The union said the company would not be permitted to undertake groundwork or resume operations while the proposed inquiry into the project remains underway.
The state government has also told the court that it plans to constitute a Fact-Finding Committee to examine various aspects of the project, including environmental, social and legal issues, as well as allegations relating to criminal matters.
However, the JSU has expressed reservations over a government-led inquiry and called for an independent investigation under the supervision of the High Court.
The union said that a court-monitored probe would ensure greater transparency and accountability, particularly in view of its allegations concerning the handling of the project and protests against it.
"The High Court is scheduled to hear the matter again on September 7, when further replies from the state government are expected to be placed before the court," the JSU said.
The dispute has also reached the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC), before which the students' organisation is preparing its response to reports submitted by the police and district administration concerning alleged violence and the handling of protests.
The JSU said the MHRC has directed it to submit its views on the reports by September 28.
The students' body has criticised the reports as lacking clarity and alleged that they do not adequately address the circumstances surrounding the violence.
It also claimed that police records refer to an alleged armed attack on a medical rescue team associated with the union.
The JSU said it would continue pursuing the matter through legal channels and insisted that those responsible for any violence should face prosecution.
The latest development comes amid continuing tensions surrounding Shree Cement's activities in East Jaintia Hills, with the JSU maintaining that the concerns of affected communities must be addressed through a transparent and independent process.
The state government's decision to suspend the company's activities, meanwhile, is set to remain a key issue before the High Court as the legal proceedings continue.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.