JAIN University Kochi marks World Autism Day with workshop on neurodiversity and inclusion

Marking World Autism Day, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), Kochi, partnered with Prayatna Centre for Child Development to host a specialised session on autism inclusion.

The session, titled “Beyond Labels: Embracing Neurodiversity in Autism,” focused on strengthening understanding of neurodiversity and equipping educators with practical strategies to support neurodivergent learners.

Experts from Prayatna conducted training sessions for both faculty and students, focusing on inclusive teaching methods and tools to create a more supportive academic environment.

“This initiative was designed to equip educators with practical tools to build a more inclusive academic setting,” said Dr Tom Joseph, Director of New Initiatives at JAIN University, Kochi.

Prayatna also plans to extend continued support through specialised guidance and training for students who may require additional assistance.

“Our aim is to empower learners with tailored strategies that support both academic and social development,” said Dr Joseph Sunny Kunnacherry, Founder of Prayatna Centre for Child Development.

According to United News of India, the session brought together experts including Dr Joseph Sunny Kunnacherry, Dr Neha Menon, Ms Ashitha Paul, and Ms Divya Krishna from Prayatna, along with representatives from JAIN University such as Ms Bindhu Menon, Dr Jeena Madhavan, Dr Rachel Jyothy Alex, and faculty from the Department of Psychology.

The initiative reflects a growing emphasis on neurodiversity awareness within educational institutions in Kerala, reinforcing the need for inclusive learning environments and targeted support systems.