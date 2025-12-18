Jagan Mohan Reddy presents one crore signatures to Andhra Governor, urges halt to medical college privatisation

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday submitted a representation, along with 1 crore signatures, to Governor S Abdul Nazeer against the alleged move to privatise government medical colleges.

Accompanied by party leaders, Jagan met the Governor and handed over the documents at Lok Bhavan. YSRCP leaders said vehicles carrying the signatures reached the Governor’s residence, where officials from the Governor’s office examined the papers before they were formally submitted.

The former Chief Minister told the Governor that the signatures indicate “strong” public opposition to the decision, and reflect the “collective will of the people to safeguard public healthcare and affordable medical education.” The party described the campaign as a democratic referendum carried out peacefully across the state.

Before the meeting, Jagan paid tributes at the B R Ambedkar Social Justice Memorial, and said the movement draws from constitutional values, social justice, and the right to health.

Later, speaking to reporters, Jagan alleged that poor and middle-class families benefit when hospitals remain in the government sector, and claimed that private players “inevitably exploit people through high tariffs.” He said the Governor was briefed on the impact the privatisation decision could have on the poor and weaker sections.

Jagan also said the party would approach the courts and file affidavits, warning that if privatisation is not stopped, future generations would be affected. He added that the 17 government medical colleges initiated during his tenure would expand medical seats at fees lower than private colleges.