Jagan is misleading public over new government medical colleges: Andhra Health Minister

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Friday hit back at former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over his comments during a visit to Narsipatnam, accusing him of misleading the public about the construction of new government medical colleges.

Reacting strongly, the minister said Jagan’s claim that construction of the Parvathipuram Government Medical College was progressing was ‘a blatant lie,’ asserting that even land acquisition for the project had not been completed during the YSRCP regime.

Challenging the former CM, Yadav said, “If a fact-finding committee proves that land acquisition or construction has taken place, I will resign immediately. Otherwise, Jagan should apologise.”