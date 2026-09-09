Jadavpur University to shut main gates during RSS ‘saffron honour march’ amid campus tensions

Kolkata, West Bengal (PTI): The Jadavpur University has decided to keep four of its main gates closed during an RSS march on Wednesday, a notice issued by the institute said.
The notice said that gate numbers 2, 3, 4 and 5 would remain closed from 4 pm on September 9, while advising students, teachers and non-teaching staffers to use gate number 1 for entry and exit.
The notice was issued as a stretch of Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road would remain closed for some time during the march and the gates that would be closed are situated along the road.
The RSS is scheduled to take out a 'Saffron Honour March' from Golpark to the Jadavpur 8B bus stand on Wednesday. The march is scheduled to begin at 3 pm and West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is expected to participate in the programme.
A university official said the decision to close the gates was solely linked to the closure of the road and was not connected with any other incident.
"Since a stretch of Raja Subodh Chandra Mullick Road will remain closed, gates along the road will also remain closed. There is no connection with any other incident," the official said.
The move comes against the backdrop of a series of incidents at the university in recent weeks, amid heightened political activity around the campus.
The authorities had earlier taken a similar decision to close the university gates during a '10,000 voice rendition of Vande Mataram' programme held on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima. Since that day was a government holiday, the closure did not affect regular university activities.
Wednesday, however, is a working day, raising concerns among students and staffers about possible inconvenience.
The move follows an August 19 incident involving an alleged attack by outsiders on the university campus.
On August 20, during a rally by ABVP in front of the university against alleged attack on its activists by Leftist students the previous night, two heritage emblems designed by Nandalal Basu were damaged and allegedly desecrated, triggering a war of words between the Left and ABVP. The emblems were later restored to their original places of establishment by the university management.
Meanwhile, the Jadavpur University on Tuesday dissolved its newly reconstituted Students' Grievance Redressal Committee until further orders, a notice issued by the institute said.
The notice, issued by the university's Vice Chancellor Chiranjib Bhattacharya, said the committee, which had been reconstituted through an order dated July 3, 2026, has been dissolved with immediate effect until further orders. The notice was circulated among all departments.
V-C Bhattacharya, when contacted, did not specify any reason for dissolving the committee.
The move comes days after questions were raised over the presence of former interim V-C Buddhadeb Sau during the recent ABVP-Left clash. Some students had demanded his removal from the committee. The university, in a meeting held a few days after the incident, had decided to dissolve the panel.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.