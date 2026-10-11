Jadavpur University ends re-employment of retired non-teaching staff effective Oct 15

Kolkata (PTI): Jadavpur University has decided to discontinue the re-employment or re-engagement of all retired non-teaching employees, citing staff-related concerns, according to an official circular.
The decision, issued by the university's acting registrar on October 9 following an order by the vice-chancellor, will take effect from October 15, the circular said.
The tenure of all retired employees currently working on re-employment or re-engagement terms will end on October 14, it added.
The university has also decided not to entertain any fresh applications for re-employment or re-engagement, the circular said.
University sources said the move would affect around 70 employees.
Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy opposed the decision, saying it would hamper laboratory work and research activities.
He alleged that the university was seeking to outsource unskilled work to private agencies at a higher cost, which could further impede research activities.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.