Jadavpur University tense after clash between SFI, ABVP

On the other hand, SFI’s general secretary, Srijan Bhattacharya, said the SFI was nowhere to be found in the entire mess. “What I heard is that the ABVP activists aided by local BJP associates resorted to vandalism within the campus. Why is ABVP so scared to face elections and democratically take control of the students' body in JU?” Bhattacharya questioned.

(IANS)