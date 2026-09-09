Jadavpur University gets interim registrar

Kolkata: History teacher Debjit Dutta has been appointed interim registrar of Jadavpur University by Chancellor and West Bengal Governor R N Ravi, replacing incumbent Selim Box Mondal, a varsity official said on Wednesday.
Indrajit Bandyopadhyay of the university's faculty of arts has also been appointed interim finance officer, according to the official.
The appointments come days after the university's Executive Council (EC) discussed the process of appointing a permanent registrar and finance officer.
The council had also nominated two of its representatives to the respective selection committees for the appointment of permanent officials to the key administrative posts.
Dutta and Bandyopadhyay will hold the interim responsibilities for six months, the official said.
The changes come amid efforts to strengthen the university's administrative functioning, with the posts of registrar and finance officer being among its key administrative positions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.