Jadavpur University dissolves panel that okayed Left student groups' event attended by Neha Bora

Kolkata: Jadavpur University has disbanded a committee for approving events and directed the registrar to take charge of such affairs, following a row over a convention organised on campus by Left-backed student groups and attended by AISA president Neha Bora.

The convention, titled 'Gen Z Movement: Unity of Generation and Resistance ', on Monday discussed various demands, including scrapping the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Testing Agency, which conducts national-level entrance tests for higher education institutes, besides opposing the SIR of electoral rolls and the proposed ISI Bill.