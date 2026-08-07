Jharkhand job exam stir enters 14th day, protesters to hold 'Vidhan Sabha March'

Ranchi: The protest against the alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in Jharkhand entered its 14th day on Friday with six demonstrators on a hunger strike, even as two student unions announced that they would hold a march to the state assembly, which is in session, during the day.

The announcement comes as the stalemate continues, with protesting students and job aspirants alleging that no formal invitation was received from the state government to discuss their demands and resolve the issues.