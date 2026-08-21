Jharkhand HC stays cancellation of CDPO appointments, JSSC-CGL recruitments amid probe into exam irregularities

Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI): The Jharkhand High Court on Friday stayed the notifications cancelling the appointments of Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) and those recruited through the JSSC-CGL examination.
The court on Wednesday had stayed the notifications cancelling the 11th and 13th Jharkhand PSC exams, besides putting a clamp on the order cancelling the appointments of food safety officers.
"A bench of Justice Deepak Roshan today stayed the operation of the notification cancelling recruitments through Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission-Combined Graduate Level examination (JSSC-CGL), besides the one cancelling the appointments of CDPOs," petitioner's counsel Indrajit Sinha told PTI.
He said a counter affidavit will be filed by the state on September 7, and by September 14, petitioners will submit a rejoinder.
"Also, the court has made it very clear that on September 15 it will hear the matter at 12.15 pm, earlier than scheduled 2.15 pm. The court also said that the matter has been taken on a priority basis," he said.
Advocate Amritansh Vats, who also represented the petitioners, said the court was of the view that if the need arises, it will dispose of the matter by conducting day-to-day hearings from September 16.
"Today, the CDPO and JSSC-CGL matters were listed as fresh. The court has granted an interim stay on both these matters on the ground of the principle of natural justice," he said.
Vats said a PIL was earlier filed regarding the JSSC-CGL examination.
Amid a 25-day agitation over alleged recruitment irregularities, the JMM-led government on August 18 cancelled 22 exams and ordered a probe into 23 others conducted since 2014.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.