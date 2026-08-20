Jharkhand HC stays cancellation of govt appointments made through 11th–13th JPSC exams

Ranchi, Jharkhand (PTI): The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of notifications cancelling the appointment of government employees through 11th to 13th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examinations.
The high court also stayed the operation of the order cancelling the appointments of food safety officers.
Amid a 25-day students' agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment exams, the JMM-led government recently cancelled and ordered probes into 45 tests conducted by the state PSC and an outsourced agency since 2014.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.