BIT Mesra to spearhead AI and advanced research as Jharkhand Governor calls for tech-led innovation and entrepreneurship

Ranchi (PTI): Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar on Wednesday called upon technical institutions to emerge as powerful centres for innovation, research, startups and entrepreneurship, as the world is passing through a phase of rapid transformation in the fields of artificial intelligence, green energy and digital technology.
Addressing the 72nd Foundation Day celebration of BIT, Mesra, Gangwar said the country's youth should become creators and global leaders of the new technologies.
"The world is passing through a period of rapid transformation in the fields of artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, quantum computing, semiconductors, cybersecurity, green energy and digital technology. In such a time, the role of technical institutions cannot remain confined merely to imparting knowledge. Instead, they must function as powerful centres for innovation, research, startups, entrepreneurship, and the development of solutions to societal challenges," the governor said.
He said the country is progressing toward new heights in the field of science and technology through visionary initiatives such as 'Viksit Bharat-2047', 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Startup India', 'Digital India', 'Make in India', and 'India AI Mission'.
"The youth of India must not remain mere consumers of new technologies, but should become their creators and global leaders," he added.
The governor said Jharkhand is blessed with natural and mineral resources. There are extensive opportunities for research and innovation in sectors such as mining, steel, energy, agriculture, forestry, tourism, environmental conservation, and sustainable development, he added.
He expressed the hope that BIT Mesra would utilise its scientific and technical capabilities to play a leading role in developing solutions tailored to the state's local needs and in addressing the real challenges faced by society.
On the occasion of foundation day, BIT Mesra announced the setting up of an NVIDIA-powered Centre of Excellence to expand the institute's advanced computing and research capabilities.
The Centre will provide access to high-performance GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) based computing infrastructure and support research, training and industry collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, data science, robotics, VLSI, drug discovery, precision agriculture, semiconductor technologies and other emerging fields, the institute said in a statement.
The Centre of Excellence will be equipped with eight high-performance computing systems powered by NVIDIA B200 GPUs and will be made accessible to authorised users through public IP-based access, enabling wider participation by faculty, researchers, students, startups and industry partners, it stated.
CK Birla, the Chancellor of BIT Mesra, said, "As we mark the 72nd Foundation Day, we are also looking ahead to the next phase of institution building. The NVIDIA-powered Centre of Excellence is an important step in strengthening our research capabilities and preparing our students and faculty to contribute meaningfully to areas that will define the future of industry and society."
The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Indranil Manna, said, "The setting up of the NVIDIA-powered Centre of Excellence will significantly enhance our ability to undertake advanced research and training in areas that require high-performance computing. It will support interdisciplinary work across engineering, sciences and applied research, while also enabling stronger collaboration with industry, startups and national missions."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.