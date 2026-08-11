J'khand exam row: BJP calls for bandh on Aug 11 over police lathi-charge on protesting students

Ranchi: The opposition BJP called for a Jharkhand bandh on Tuesday to protest "police atrocities" and lathi-charge on students agitating over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state.

BJP state president Aditya Sahu said the bandh will be effective from 8 am till midnight.

"It will be a state-wide bandh. All essential services, however, are excluded from the purview of the shutdown," Sahu told reporters at the party headquarters here.