J''khand: Ex-PSC chief appears before CID for 2nd successive day over exam ''irregularities''

On Monday, Khiangte said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter.

Khiangte was appointed to the post in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary.

The CID has so far arrested 10 people in connection with the alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the PSC, while the commission postponed the JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Exam, scheduled from July 25 to July 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances", amid protests by the opposition BJP.