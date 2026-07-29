J''khand: Ex-PSC chief appears before CID for 2nd successive day over exam ''irregularities''

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission chairman L Khiangte appeared before the sleuths of CID for the second consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning over alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the agency, an official said.
He reached the agency's office around 11 am.
The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) grilled Khiangte for nine hours on Tuesday.
He resigned as the JPSC chairperson on July 22, a day before the CID searched multiple locations, including his official residence, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the PSC examinations.
On Monday, Khiangte said he "voluntarily chose to resign" to ensure an impartial investigation into the matter.
Khiangte was appointed to the post in February last year after he retired as the state's chief secretary.
The CID has so far arrested 10 people in connection with the alleged irregularities in the examinations conducted by the PSC, while the commission postponed the JPSC Combined Civil Services Mains Exam, scheduled from July 25 to July 27, citing "unavoidable circumstances", amid protests by the opposition BJP.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.