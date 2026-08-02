J'khand CM writes to PM, claims Rs 700 cr fund deficit in central scholarships

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that a funding gap of more than Rs 700 crore in central scholarship support over the last two financial years has adversely affected lakhs of students, and sought his intervention to resolve the issue.

Soren also urged the prime minister to enhance the Centre's allocation for pre-matric and post-matric scholarships and resume scholarship assistance for students from minority communities.