J'khand CM stresses strengthening science, technology, research, innovation activities in state

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday directed officials to strengthen science, technology, research and innovation activities in the state.
He also directed to develop an innovation-based environment in higher and technical educational institutions.
Chairing the general body meeting of the Jharkhand Council on Science, Technology and Innovation, the CM said Jharkhand has no dearth of talent, resources, or potential.
"We need to provide these capabilities with the right direction, an appropriate platform, and institutional support," he said.
During the meeting, the chief minister asked officials to ensure the council's activities are result-oriented and to formulate a concrete action plan to promote research, startups, innovation, and technology-based education within the state's higher and technical institutions.
He further stated that linking science and innovation with the actual needs of society and governance is the need of the hour.
While discussing the operation of the Mobile Science Exhibition Bus, the chief minister directed that its services be ensured in all 24 districts of the state, so that maximum people, especially students, can benefit from it.
"Such activities like the Mobile Science Exhibition have proven useful in the past for creating science awareness in Jharkhand," he said.
He also said that along with technology in the agriculture sector, mechanical innovations should be promoted, so that agricultural work becomes more accessible, modern, and productive.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.