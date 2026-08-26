Jharkhand cabinet approves 100 new CM School of Excellence, free sanitary napkins for girl students

Ranchi: The Jharkhand cabinet on Tuesday approved proposals of establishing 100 new CM Schools of Excellence and distributing free sanitary napkins among girl students of Classes 6-12 in government schools, an official said.
At present, 80 CM Schools of Excellence are functioning in the state.
"The cabinet has approved Rs 721.43 crore for the development of 100 new CM School of Excellence," Additional Chief Secretary (Cabinet Secretariat) Vandana Dadel said.
It has also approved an amount of Rs 124.37 crore for the free biodegradable sanitary napkins distribution programme.
"Each girl student will be provided 10 napkins a month," Dadel said.
The cabinet also cleared the proposal for setting up residential schools for girls in five newly created blocks, sanctioning Rs 49.99 crore.
Chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the cabinet meeting approved 53 agendas, including the implementation of the VB-G RAM G scheme in the state.
The government also decided to install CCTV cameras in all police stations across Jharkhand.
"The cabinet has approved Rs 90 crore for the installation of 9,006 CCTV cameras in 606 police stations," Dadel said.
It also gave its nod for setting up open and semi-open barracks in Birsa Munda Central Jail, Ranchi, Central Jail, Dumka, Central Jail, Jamshedpur and Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Narayan Central Jail, Hazaribag.
For the development of Saheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital, Rs 490.02 crore has been sanctioned, while Rs 393.91 crore was approved for the same purpose in MGM College, Jamshedpur, she said.
The cabinet also approved Rs 184.39 crore for development and beautification of Topchanchi Lake in Dhanbad district, besides clearing the Jharkhand Rural Road Maintenance Policy 25 and Jharkhand Student Research and Innovation Policy 2026.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.