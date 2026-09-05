Jharkhand BJP to launch agitation from Sep 8 seeking withdrawal of cases against students

Ranchi: Jharkhand BJP chief Aditya Sahu on Friday announced a four-day agitation across the state from September 8, demanding withdrawal of cases registered against students at various police stations.
Sahu said a BJP delegation had met Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar on Wednesday and given the state government a 48-hour ultimatum to withdraw the cases.
"We still demand the immediate withdrawal of cases against students. Since the party gave a 48-hour ultimatum and said it would take to the streets if the demand was not met, we are announcing our agitation plan. Party workers will stage demonstrations at district headquarters across all 24 districts in phases from September 8 to 11," Sahu told reporters at a press conference.
On September 8, party workers will stage demonstrations at the district headquarters of Ranchi, Dumka, Hazaribag, Jamshedpur, Giridih and Garhwa.
The protests will be held on September 9 in Koderma, Sahebganj, Bokaro, Palamu, Simdega and Chaibasa; on September 10 in Seraikela-Kharsawan, Pakur, Dhanbad, Gumla, Latehar and Chatra; and on September 11 in Ramgarh, Deoghar, Lohardaga, Khunti, Godda and Jamtara, he said.
"We will also gherao the offices of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police during the protests, demanding withdrawal of cases against the students," Sahu said.
At least six FIRs were lodged against more than 50 named and over 1,100 unnamed people following clashes between police and protesting job aspirants in Ranchi, Giridih and Hazaribag on August 23 during protest marches.
He alleged that jobs were sold through massive irregularities by the JPSC and JSSC, and question papers were leaked.
"When students protest against the injustice, FIRs were registered against them at various police stations across the state. Interestingly, no FIR was lodged against JMM workers who assaulted the students with sticks," Sahu alleged.
A delegation of the ruling INDIA bloc in Jharkhand also met Kumar on Thursday, demanding identification and action against the "hooligans" who attempted to create unrest during the students' protest in the state last month.
The delegation submitted a memorandum with video footage, accusing the BJP of creating a disturbance during the students' agitation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.