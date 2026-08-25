J&K youths intensify hunger strike over long-pending GDC building

Another protester, Manoj Kumar, who has been on a hunger strike since August 20, recounted that he had to move outside Thathri town to Jammu and Srinagar for his higher education due to a lack of local facilities and ground-level infrastructure. He noted that although a college existed locally at the time, it was a small building with only two rooms.

"We went on this hunger strike on August 20 at 10 AM, and Rajkumar ji was with me. On that day at 2 PM, we sat here voluntarily--not backed by any political party or driven by anything else. We sat solely for our youth, for the future of Thathri, and for the future of the nation, because we ourselves suffered from this issue. I studied in Jammu, then went to Srinagar, and later studied in other states--all because we did not get those facilities, platform, or ground here. Even though there was a college here at that time, it was restricted to a small building with just two rooms. So, I joined this hunger strike because I wanted to awaken our youth to the fact that education is our fundamental right. Even today, I tell them: 'If you want to fly in the sky, then why are you wasting your precious time swimming with ducks?' My message remains the same--do not walk with those ducks. You possess the capability and the skill. Babasaheb gave you that Constitution and those rights, and based on those rights, you can raise your voice and lead this struggle," Kumar told ANI.

Kumar also said that their continued efforts, along with support from the media, have helped take up the issue of the construction of the long-pending GDC building with the Directorate of Higher Education and the Secretariat.

"That is why we decided to take this step. First of all, I want to express my gratitude to the media fraternity, the fourth pillar, who did in just 23 short days what couldn't be done in 16 years. Whether small-scale reporters or larger outlets, within a brief span, they pulled out that file lying in the trash for 16 years, which has now reached the Directorate of Higher Education and the Secretariat. I deeply thank the entire media fraternity for coming here and amplifying our voice as the fourth pillar of the nation. I extend my heartfelt gratitude once again to all media personnel who give top priority to struggles like ours," added Kumar.

The protesters said their agitation is focused on securing the construction of the college building and improving access to higher education facilities for students in the Thathri area. They maintained that students from the region have had to travel outside the area for higher education due to inadequate infrastructure and facilities.

The protesters have called for immediate action on the long-pending construction project and said they would continue their hunger strike until their demand is addressed.

(ANI)