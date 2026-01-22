Jammu & Kashmir: Kanchoth festival brings cultural colour to Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): The ancient 'Kanchoth' festival was celebrated with religious fervour and traditional customs by the Nag followers across the Bhaderwah valley. Women, dressed in vibrant bridal attire, thronged temples and local water bodies to perform age-old rituals associated with the festival.



Also known as 'Gouri Tritiya', Kanchoth commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Similar to Karwa Chouth, the festival is observed exclusively by women, who keep a strict fast and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands. According to the Hindu calendar, Kanchoth falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Magh month.



While Karwa Chouth is observed in the plains during summer and the fast is broken at night after sighting the moon with vegetarian food, Kanchoth differs in timing and tradition. In Kanchoth, which falls during winters, the fast is broken after Gouri Pooja during the day, and non-vegetarian dishes are part of the ritual meal.



Reshma Devi, a resident of Nalthi village, said on Wednesday that on Karwa Chouth, women break their fast after moonrise, whereas in Kanchoth the fast is concluded after performing Gouri Pooja during the daytime, highlighting the key distinction between the two festivals.



"We have been fasting since morning. We take a bath and offer prayers. We cook tasty delicacies. Women visit several houses in the locality and take blessings. We will worship our husband, then take food. On this day, Lord Shiva had married," a woman said who kept a fast.



To mark the occasion in traditional style, women dressed in their finest attire--mostly in red--and adorned with ornaments gathered near local water bodies. They performed rituals, offered prayers, and later sang bhajans and danced in a celebratory spirit.



As part of the custom, women also offered 'Thel' (respect) to everyone they met, irrespective of caste, creed, age or gender, and received blessings in return, known as 'Suhagan Bho', wishing for the long life of their husbands. Tradition also requires women to take food to every household they visit, and in some cases, they end up having meals in several homes during the day.



The festival also involves visiting multiple households to partake in meals, ensuring community bonding and adherence to tradition. In the evenings, women assembled to sing Ghurai (devotional songs) and perform traditional dances. During the three-day festival, household kitchens are traditionally managed by husbands, adding a unique cultural touch.

This year, Kanchoth celebrations in Bhaderwah were held from January 20 to 22, reflecting the region's rich cultural heritage and strong community bonds passed down through generations.

(ANI)