Jammu and Kashmir students hold candlelight tribute for Army jawans killed in Doda mishap

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): The students of Sant Ishwariye (Ishwer) Bhartiya Vidya Mandir in Nainsu, Udhampur, gathered on Friday to pay tribute to the 10 Army Jawans who lost their lives in a road mishap.

The school premises were filled with a sombre silence as students lit candles and traditional earthen diyas. While mourning the fallen, the students also offered collective prayers for the "early and complete recovery" of the 11 soldiers currently battling injuries sustained in the accident.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held for the ten army jawans who died in an accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Air Commodore A. Shridhar, Air Officer Commanding Jammu Air Force Station; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu zone, and Lt. Gen P K Mishra, GOC White Knight Corps, among other fellow officers, laid a wreath during the wreath-laying ceremony.

This comes after an army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district met with an accident, resulting in the deaths of these ten jawans. An equal number of personnel sustained injuries during the mishap.

The incident occurred in the Khanni Top area of Bhaderwah, prompting immediate rescue and relief operations, said official sources.

According to the White Knight Corps, the army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather."In an unfortunate incident, an army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while navigating treacherous terrain in bad weather in the general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, including fatal. The injured have been evacuated for further treatment," said White Knight Corps in their official statement.

The army personnel who lost their lives included Sowar Monu, Sowar Jobanjeet Singh, Sowar Mohit, Daffadar (DFR) Shailendra Singh Bhadoriya, Sepoy Samiran Sing, Sep Pradumna Lohar, Sowar Sudhir Narwal, Naik Hare Ram Kunwar, Sepoy Ajay Lakra, and Sowar Rinkhil Baliyan.

Soon after the accident, the army and local administration teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue efforts despite the difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions. The injured personnel were provided first aid at the site and were later airlifted to Udhampur for specialised medical treatment.

Doda Deputy Commissioner (DC) Harvinder Singh stated that the presence of snow on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road was a primary cause behind this tragic accident."A tragic accident took place on the Bhaderwah-Chamba road. A total of 10 jawans have lost their lives. Out of the 11 injured jawans, 10 seriously injured jawans have been airlifted to Command Hospital Udhampur. The bodies of the deceased soldiers are being dispatched to their families. According to the preliminary report, the road accident took place because there was snow on the road," said Singh.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the tragic road accident. In a post on X, PM Modi said that the army personnel's service to the nation will be remembered forever."Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected," wrote PM Modi.