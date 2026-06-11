MoU signed to launch Jammu & Kashmir's First MLA Fellowship Programme

New Delhi: In a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening democratic participation, public leadership, and policy engagement among youth, the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) and the J&K Centre for Peace, Research & Sustainable Development (JKCPRS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Samaira Policy Institute, Dehradun, one of India's emerging policy and governance institutions, and launched the Sheikh-ul-Alam MLA Fellowship, the first-ever structured legislative fellowship programme in Jammu & Kashmir.



The fellowship is being jointly spearheaded by the JKSA and the JKCPRS, which work collectively as partner institutions on a range of initiatives related to youth empowerment, public policy, governance, education, leadership development, and social transformation.



The fellowship is a pioneering initiative designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and public service by providing talented youth with first-hand exposure to governance, policymaking, legislative functioning, public administration, constituency management, and grassroots development.