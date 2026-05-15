J-K hosts NCC National Integration Camp in Srinagar

He said the camp is being conducted simultaneously at eight locations across the country, including Srinagar, the North-East, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Kakinada.

"The motive of the camp is to teach the children from different states to stay united and carry the message of peace and harmony. This time we will be teaching the children about the culture, tradition and customs of Jammu and Kashmir. We will also introduce them to the iconic places here," he added.

The camp will also feature sports competitions, cultural programmes and interactive activities designed to encourage learning and interaction among cadets from diverse backgrounds.

"We also conduct activities like sports and cultural activities, where they get the opportunity to learn from each other," Singh said.

Highlighting the broader role of the NCC in youth development, he said, "NCC is a medium that makes the children independent by developing their personality and increasing their confidence, adaptability and mental and physical stamina."

Cadets participating in the camp said the programme provided them an opportunity to learn about cultures from across the country while representing their own traditions.

Pragya Pathak, a cadet representing Uttar Pradesh, said the camp had given her significant exposure.

"I have come here to represent the culture of Uttar Pradesh. I got a lot of exposure here and learned many things. It is very beneficial because we get to see different cultures, which is a new exposure for us," she said.

Encouraging more students to join NCC, she added, "Children should definitely join NCC to get more exposure."

Senior Under Officer Mehakish Zahra, who is representing Kashmiri culture at the camp, said cadets from 17 directorates across India are participating in the event.

"Children from 17 directorates have come here, representing their culture from all over India. You can see how diverse India's culture is. I personally feel proud and lucky to represent my Kashmiri culture," she said.

Describing the role of NCC in shaping students, Zahra said the organisation provides discipline, confidence and physical training. "NCC provides us with a very good platform. It boosts our confidence and raises our physical standards. NCC is the platform that teaches us what we can do and what we can achieve," she said.

Cadet Gayatri Kathle from Maharashtra said the camp was helping participants understand local traditions while showcasing their own cultural heritage.

"We have come from Maharashtra and are representing our culture through dances and songs. We can learn about Kashmiri cultural activities and represent our own, so it feels very good," she said.

Kathle also said NCC was especially beneficial for girls aspiring to join the armed forces. "If you want to join the army, you get all the training, discipline and unity here. It's very helpful for us," she added.

Another cadet, Sreerag from the Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate, described the camp as a unique opportunity to interact with students from across the country.

"This is a very good opportunity for us to understand other people's cultures and share our own with them. It's a great experience overall," he said.

Speaking about his experience in Kashmir, he added, "It feels very good to be in Kashmir. The climate here is also good. It's very different from Kerala, so it's a new experience."

(ANI)