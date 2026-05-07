J-K: Shopian students, teachers protest 'unlawful entity' tag on educational institution

Srinagar: The students and teachers of an educational institution in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday staged a protest march against the government's decision to declare it an unlawful entity under the UAPA, officials said.
Students and teachers of Dar Ul Uloom Jamia Siraj Ul Uloom took out the march from the institute to the office of the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate, carrying placards that read "save our future" and "open our school", and raising slogans such as "education is our fundamental right", they said.
The march remained peaceful, and the protestors demanded that the government revoke the notification declaring the institute an unlawful entity.
Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg had last month issued a two-page order based on the dossier presented by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Shopian, citing alleged illegal activities at the Darul Uloom Jamia Sirajul Uloom.
According to the order issued on April 24, there were "credible inputs and evidence on record, to indicate sustained and covert linkages of the institution with Jamaat-e-Islami, which the Government of India banned in 2019".
Political parties have criticised the government's decision and demanded a withdrawal of the notification.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.