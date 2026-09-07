Jammu & Kashmir's first International Film Festival begins in Srinagar

He said 135 entries were shortlisted for screening during the festival, including more than 60 foreign films.

"After a careful screening process and considering the time available, 135 entries were shortlisted for display over these four days. These include more than 60 foreign films," he said.

Kumar said the festival aims to reconnect Jammu and Kashmir with the global world of cinema and invite filmmakers to explore the region.

"This festival is a chance to reconnect Jammu & Kashmir with the global world of cinema. We invite the film industry, both from India and abroad, to explore our culture, cuisine, and heritage, and to once again establish Jammu & Kashmir as a premier filming destination," he said.

He added that the festival would also create opportunities for local youth in different fields of cinema.

"It also provides numerous opportunities for our talented and ambitious youth in various fields of cinema, including photography, direction, technical roles, acting, music, and songwriting. This is a win-win situation for both the film industry and Jammu & Kashmir. We aim to strengthen this connection year after year," he said.

Local artist Bindiya Tikku welcomed the initiative, saying it was an important moment for artists in the region.

"Look, through the efforts of the government and the DIPR, this is the first time such a platform has been established here. I believe there couldn't be a greater moment of joy for all of us artists," Tikku said.

She highlighted the diversity of films being screened at the festival.

"Today, you can see regional cinema, Kashmiri language films, alongside Lebanese language movies, all on the same screen. It's not just one screen; 10 to 15 screens have been prepared," she said.

"We are truly witnessing the vibrant colours of world cinema here in Kashmir. Nothing could be better than this. I wouldn't necessarily call it a revival, but there was a disconnect that had formed between Kashmir and the film industry, including global cinema. That disconnect is now being reconnected," Tikku added.

Local actor and artist Shabbir Ahmed described the festival as a positive step towards reviving Bollywood's longstanding association with Kashmir.

"My impression is that this is a very positive and welcome step. For decades, Bollywood has shared a deep connection with Kashmir, and this festival is a revival of that bond. It serves as an open invitation. For the upcoming autumn season, this is an invitation for filmmakers to come and shoot their music videos and movies, allowing them to showcase the authentic beauty of Kashmir to the world," Ahmed said.

He also stressed the need to ensure greater involvement of local artists.

"It is also an excellent opportunity for those involved in our local film industry. However, it’s important for the government to implement a strategy that makes local artists feel this festival is happening right in their own community," he said.

On bringing back the era when Bollywood films were regularly shot in Kashmir, Ahmed said, "That's true, and that is a key objective. If we present ourselves as welcoming hosts, it will show future visitors that the people of Kashmir not only appreciate and understand cinema but also have the skills to create and deliver high-quality films."

Asked whether local artists would be involved, Ahmed said, "Absolutely, they will. If production teams come from outside, they essentially only need to bring their scripts; everything else they require can be found right here."

Veteran Bollywood actor Akbar Khan also highlighted the importance of film festivals in building cultural bridges and praised Jammu and Kashmir's potential as a filming destination.

"I want to emphasise that film festivals are cultural events that build bridges between nations, allowing for the exchange of culture, history, and civilisation. I believe there is no other place in our country as beautiful or as perfect for filming as Jammu & Kashmir," Khan said.

Recalling the region's association with Bollywood, Khan said, "About 15 to 20 years ago, you could see Bollywood production teams in every corner of the region. It essentially served as a massive outdoor studio for the industry for many years."

Khan also emphasised the need to preserve and respect the region's culture and sentiments.

"Kashmir possesses immense beauty, rich traditions, and profound cultural sentiments. That culture must be respected and preserved. These sentiments should be honoured by every citizen, political leader, and party. Jammu & Kashmir must be viewed as a very special state, a fact that is historically proven," he said.

"My brothers and I have spent a lot of meaningful time here. I feel deeply connected to Kashmir's beautiful history. It is like a prized bouquet of flowers that everyone has sought to claim," Khan said.

"Historically and naturally, our Kashmir is an integral part of India. We want India to move forward while cherishing Kashmir's sentiments, its culture, and the aspirations of its youth. We must all move forward together. That is my perspective," he added.

The inaugural festival is showcasing Indian and international cinema while providing a platform for filmmakers, artists and local talent and promoting Jammu and Kashmir's cultural heritage, cuisine and tourism potential.

(ANI)