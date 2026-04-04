New universities, new options: J&K passes Bill to reshape higher education landscape

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed the Private Universities Bill on Saturday, marking a significant step towards shaping a brighter future for their youth.

Sharing an X post, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly passed the Private Universities Bill today, marking a significant step towards shaping a brighter future for our youth."

https://x.com/CM_JnK/status/2040362920572489895

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also congratulated the Minister for Education Sakina Itoo and all stakeholders on the passage of the landmark legislation.

The Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill 2026 is expected to open new avenues for quality higher education within Jammu and Kashmir, reduce the need for students to move outside the region, and attract reputed institutions to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Chief Minister congratulated the Hon'ble Minister for Education @sakinaitoo , and all stakeholders on the passage of this landmark legislation. The Bill is expected to open new avenues for quality higher education within Jammu & Kashmir, reduce the need for students to move outside the region, and attract reputed institutions to invest in J&K," the CMO wrote on X.

On April 2, Minister for Education Sakeena Itoo introduced the Jammu and Kashmir Private Universities Bill, 2026, in the Legislative Assembly.

The proposed legislation (L.A. Bill No. 08 of 2026) seeks to facilitate the establishment and incorporation of private universities in Jammu and Kashmir, while also laying down provisions to maintain academic standards, ensure quality education, and safeguard students' interests. The Bill has already been published in an extraordinary issue of the Official Gazette.