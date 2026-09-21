J-K: NIT-Srinagar to open campus observatory with advanced 14-inch telescope

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) here is set to become the country's first NIT to have a dedicated campus-based observatory equipped with a high-performance 14-inch aplanatic Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, officials said on Monday.

The telescope provides aberration-free flat-field images for advanced astrophotography and planetary observation. The Observatory for Astronomy and Astrophysics (NSOAA) will be inaugurated on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in science education and research, they said.