J-K MBBS, BDS interns launch indefinite strike over low stipend, seek hike to Rs 30,000

Jammu: MBBS and BDS interns across medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir went on an indefinite strike over low stipend and staged dharnas in Jammu, seeking an increase in their monthly stipend from the existing Rs 12,300 to Rs 30,000.

The protesting interns said their stipend had remained unchanged for nearly seven years despite repeated representations and protests, while the cost of living and stipends offered to interns in several other states had increased substantially.