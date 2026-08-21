J-K LG to inaugurate IIM Jammu's 10th anniversary celebrations on Aug 22

Jammu: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu will celebrate its 10th anniversary on Saturday.
The day-long celebrations at Mandapam, IIM Jammu, will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academicians, members of the Board of Governors, alumni, faculty, staff and students to commemorate the institute's journey since its establishment in 2016 and chart its roadmap for the next decade, IIM Jammu Director Prof B S Sahay told reporters here on Thursday.
Sahay said IIM Jammu's first decade has witnessed rapid institutional development -- transitioning from an emerging management institute into an institution with growing national and international presence.
He highlighted the institute's expansion in academics, research, executive education, entrepreneurship, innovation, industry engagement and international collaborations, besides the establishment of multiple Centres of Excellence focusing on contemporary economic and societal challenges.
"The institute's achievement of BGA Institutional Accreditation and EFMD Programme Accreditation for its MBA programme are important milestones in its pursuit of global standards and continuous quality enhancement," he said.
Sahay also highlighted IIM Jammu's performance in national rankings, including 35th position in NIRF 2025, 25th in Business Today, 20th in BusinessWorld, 13th in India Today and 19th in IIRF Rankings 2026.
"The next decade will focus on taking IIM Jammu from growth to greater impact by strengthening high-quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship, expanding global engagement, deepening industry partnerships and developing responsible, future-ready leaders," he said.
The institute's future vision is aligned with the national aspiration of building 'Viksit Bharat@2047', with emphasis on management education, cutting-edge research, innovation, entrepreneurship, leadership development and meaningful industry-academia collaboration, he added.
Prof Shakti Kumar Gupta underlined the importance of synergy between IIM Jammu, IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu, noting that the region has the unique distinction of having three premier Institutes of National Importance.
"We cannot work in silos," Gupta said, stressing that collaboration among the institutions can contribute significantly to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.
Prof Jabir Ali said IIM Jammu was strengthening its research ecosystem with greater emphasis on quality, interdisciplinary collaboration and research with impact.
The institute's Centres of Excellence are providing platforms for focused research, capacity building and societal engagement, while the future research agenda would seek to generate knowledge that can inform industry, governance, policy and institutional decision-making, he said.
Prof Nitin Upadhyay said the institute had expanded its academic portfolio across management, healthcare, technology, artificial intelligence, business analytics and doctoral education.
Programmes such as the MBA, MBA in Healthcare in collaboration with IIT Jammu and AIIMS Jammu, Executive MBA, dual-degree BTech-MBA with IIT Jammu, doctoral programmes, MBA in AI and Business Analytics with AIT Thailand, and e-BBA (Hons) with the Accenture Centre for Advanced Studies reflect the institute's evolving academic vision, he said.
The anniversary celebrations will be inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha as the chief guest.
A major highlight will be the release of coffee table books documenting the institute's milestones and achievements over the past decade, they said.
A high-level Board of Governors panel discussion on "Charting the Next Decade for IIM Jammu" will deliberate on the institute's future direction and the evolving role of management institutions in India's economic and social landscape.
The celebrations will also feature two leadership panels focusing on artificial intelligence.
The first, "Impact of AI on Business, Economy and Job Market", will examine AI's influence on business models, economic activity, employment patterns and the future of work.
The second, "Impact of AI on Management Education", will focus on how artificial intelligence is reshaping pedagogy, institutional practices, skill requirements and future-ready learning.
As the institute enters its second decade, its focus will increasingly be on quality, impact and global relevance, with greater emphasis on research excellence, international and industry partnerships, innovation, entrepreneurship and development of responsible leaders, they said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.