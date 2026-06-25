LG Sinha clears major reforms at 36th SKUAST-Kashmir council meeting

Srinagar (PTI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday chaired the 36th University Council meeting of the SKUAST-Kashmir here, an official spokesman said.
The meeting, at Lok Bhavan, was attended by the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj and Cooperatives, Javid Ahmad Dar, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, senior officers, and Vice Chancellor SKUAST Kashmir, Nazir Ahmad Ganai, and Vice Chancellor SKUAST Jammu, B.N Tripathi.
The council approved several institutional reforms, including the upgradation of the agricultural research information system into the Directorate of Information Technology, the internal quality assurance cell into the Directorate of Quality Assurance, and the establishment of an international students cell to strengthen global outreach and student support, the spokesman said.
He said that as part of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir's future roadmap, three futuristic and self-sustainable flagship initiatives were proposed during the meeting.
They include the establishment of a Centre for Agri Innovation, Analytics and Certification as a National Reference Laboratory; creation of an Agri-Startup Park to nurture and host over 50 SKUAST startup enterprises, and establishment of a Global Veterinary School as an internationally benchmarked centre for veterinary education, research and advanced clinical services, he said.
The lieutenant governor commended the university's journey from local roots to global aspirations, praising its sustained growth in academics, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and international partnerships.
Sinha noted that the SKUAST-Kashmir's transformative initiatives have the potential to position it as a leading, innovation-driven, and globally engaged agricultural university.
The LG also directed the university's vice chancellor (VC), Nazir Ahmad Ganai, to ensure that meetings of the University Council are convened regularly, at least twice a year, for timely review of academic and administrative matters.
Presenting the university report, the VC highlighted the institute's transformation from a regionally focused institution into a nationally recognised university, with a clear vision of emerging as a globally competitive institution in agricultural and allied sciences.
Ganai also shared the university's vision of excellence in education, research, innovation and societal impact.
The vice chancellor said that the university has made significant gains in national rankings, developed the largest startup ecosystem among higher educational institutions in Jammu & Kashmir, and recorded 123 intellectual property rights, including patents, trademarks and designs, reflecting a strong culture of innovation and translational research, the spokesman said.
Nearly 30 per cent of the University's students now come from outside Jammu Kashmir, demonstrating its growing national outreach and academic reputation, he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.