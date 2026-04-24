J-K LG calls for students, teachers' role in nation-building

Jammu: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called upon students and teachers to contribute to nation-building and adapt classrooms to today's changing global landscape, positioning India as the world's leading knowledge economy.
He said that every student talented in art, craft, music, or entrepreneurship deserves equal respect and opportunity.
"Students and teachers must contribute to nation-building and adapt classrooms to today's changing global landscape, positioning India as the world's leading knowledge economy," he said while inaugurating the new school building of Swami Pranavanand Vidyamandir in Panjgrain area on the outskirts of Jammu city.
The LG said that the new higher secondary building and skill infrastructure will ensure disadvantaged students get quality education.
"Once all the floors of the building are complete, it will serve more than 1,500 students and transform thousands of lives. With future residential facilities for 100 boys, the local economy will get a boost, backward areas will be transformed, and society will advance with new confidence," the LG said.
Addressing the gathering, Sinha said, "Teachers must recognise that education focused solely on marks and narrow academics, sidelining art, sports, and skills, is unfit for the future. We must prepare students for irreplaceable human capacities like creativity, critical thinking, moral decision-making, collaboration, and lifelong learning, which no machine can replace."
He said the world is changing rapidly and, unlike the stable careers in the past, the professional workforce requires continuous learning, skilling and upskilling.
"We are at a threshold where AI and automation are transforming industries, offices, hospitals, and schools, and our human resources need to be a step ahead," he said.
The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) and emphasised that the policy is a potent tool to meet national needs, boost societal capacity, and accelerate economic growth.
NEP is a children, teen and youth-focused policy and guarantees Viksit Bharat, the LG said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.