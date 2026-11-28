Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday directed Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) to adopt a skill-centric, employment-oriented curriculum, strengthen institutional accountability, and ensure a conducive academic environment.
Chairing the 10th meeting of the university's Executive Council in Rajouri, Sinha stressed the need to align academic reforms with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, strengthen faculty capacity and promote industry-academia partnerships.
He also called for developing a long-term framework for self-sustained funding and directed the Executive Council to hold meetings twice a year and ensure the timely conduct of the university's convocation.
Stressing the importance of institutional discipline and campus harmony, he called for stringent action against elements attempting to disrupt the academic environment.
He further directed the university to strengthen institutional accountability and organise national-level programmes and student outreach initiatives, including Yuva Connect.
The meeting deliberated on key academic and administrative issues, including faculty recruitment, career advancement, admissions, introduction of new academic programmes, promotion of research publications and infrastructure upgradation.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.