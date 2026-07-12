Rajouri hosts Pahari literary meet; 'Muhajer' released

Rajouri: A grand one-day literary meet was organised at HEM College Campus, Thandi Kassi, Rajouri, under the joint aegis of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and the literary organisation Dabistan-e-Himala.



The highlight of the event was the release of "Muhajer", a Pahari language novel authored by noted fiction writer Mohammad Iqbal Shawl.



The programme witnessed the participation of writers, poets, intellectuals, literary enthusiasts, and prominent personalities from across the Pir Panjal region. MLA Rajouri attended as the Chief Guest, while the event was presided over by former Chief Editor of the Pahari Section of JKAACL, Dr Mirza Farooq Anwaar.