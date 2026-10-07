Harud Festival at Banihal school focuses on vocational skills, self-reliance



They also highlighted the growing challenges faced by unemployed youth, saying that prolonged unemployment and uncertainty can contribute to frustration, hopelessness and mental health struggles.



The message from the event was clear: skill development can give young people confidence, independence and a greater sense of purpose.

Highlighting the vision behind the initiative, Principal Ab Rehman Bhat emphasised that transitioning from basic academic events to structured skill showcases helps nurture a genuine business mindset early on.



"Previously we organised an event under the name of 'Food Festival', and today we have organised the same event under the name 'Harud Festival'. Its sole purpose is to instil business acumen, skills, and entrepreneurship in children to develop a business mindset and teach them how to conduct business so they acquire skills. In this way, a passion for business is nurtured in children. Along with completing their secondary or higher secondary education, they can naturally become self-reliant and self-employed in society," he said.

