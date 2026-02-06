J-K govt finalising drug de-addiction rules: Health minister Itoo

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government is finalising drug de-addiction rules, which are expected to be completed soon, Minister for Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo said on Thursday.

The minister said this while replying to a question on drug de-addiction centres raised by BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma on behalf of his party MLA Devyani Rana.

"The drug de-addiction rules are currently being finalised and are expected to be completed soon. Once implemented, these rules are anticipated to significantly enhance efforts to combat the drug menace across Jammu and Kashmir," she said.

While speaking during the question hour of the ongoing budget session on various supplementaries raised by legislators, the minister said that a bill against the drug menace will also be brought in the current session to tackle this rising social concern in J&K.