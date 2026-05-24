J&K govt announces vacations for summer zone schools in Jammu region from June 1

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced summer vacations for schools in the summer zone of Jammu division starting June 1, due to the prevailing heatwave conditions across the region.

Education minister Sakina Itoo announced this in a post on X.

"Considering the prevailing weather conditions, summer vacations for schools in the Summer Zone of Jammu Division shall commence from June 1, 2026, for primary classes and on June 8, 2026, for students in Classes 6th to 12th," the minister said.

Jammu region has been reeling under intense heatwave conditions over the past several days, with some districts recording exceptionally high temperatures.