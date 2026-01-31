J-K govt announces hike in monthly honorarium of vocational trainers

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday announced a hike in the honorarium of Vocational Trainers engaged under Samagra Shiksha and PM SHRI in the Union Territory, an official spokesperson said.

As per the decision, the Vocational Trainers engaged before April 1, 2022, will get a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000, while the VTs engaged on or after April 1, 2022. will receive a monthly honorarium of Rs 22,000.